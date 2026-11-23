Netflix announces 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2' starring Gautam, Kaushal
Netflix is bringing back the heist thrills with Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2, landing on December 17, 2026.
Directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Maddock Films, the sequel reunites Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, and Sharad Kelkar.
There's a new face too: Shreya Chaudhary joins the cast for this next big adventure.
Sequel stages crown heist on cruise
Switching things up from airplanes to open seas, the story centers on a daring heist for a priceless crown aboard a cruise ship.
If you liked the original's mix of suspense and twists (remember that diamond heist-turned-hijacking?), expect fresh surprises in this high-stakes sequel.