Netflix announces prequel to 'Bridgerton' about young Lady Violet
Netflix just dropped some exciting news for Bridgerton fans: a brand-new prequel series is on the way, all about young Lady Violet and her early romance with Edmund Bridgerton.
The show promises a closer look at Violet before she became the Bridgerton family matriarch we know and love.
Casting for young Violet and Edmund hasn't been revealed yet, so stay tuned.
Rhimes and Nardini co-write, Verica directs
Shonda Rhimes is back as co-writer alongside Nicholas Nardini, with Tom Verica directing and executive producing the spin-off.
Meanwhile, the original Bridgerton is still going strong: season five is currently in production (featuring Francesca's story), and Netflix has already renewed it for a sixth season.
This new prequel follows Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, keeping the Bridgerton universe very much alive.