Netflix announces 'Stranger Things' animated spinoff series
Entertainment
Stranger Things fans, get ready—Netflix just revealed an animated spinoff called Stranger Things: Tales from '85, dropping in 2026.
The new show is set between Seasons 2 and 3 and brings back favorites like Eleven and Hopper (with new voice actors this time).
Hawkins goes animated—and the universe keeps growing
Tales from '85 will dive into Hawkins in the 1980s with a fresh cast, including Odessa A'zion.
This is part of Netflix's bigger plan to keep the Stranger Things world alive—besides games, novels, and a Broadway show, there's also a live-action spinoff on the way.