'Border 2' to 'Galwan': Bollywood's biggest theatrical releases in 2026 

As we step into 2026, Bollywood is all set to enthrall audiences with an exciting lineup of films. The year promises a diverse range of genres, from comedy and horror to thrillers and period dramas. On the first day of the year, Sriram Raghavan 's Ikkis hit the big screens. Here's a look at some of the most-awaited theatrical releases in the year.

January releases 'Border 2' leads the pack The first major release of 2026 is Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film, based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, among others, it releases on January 23.

Upcoming films February has four films fighting for space February 13 will see the release of Tu Yaa Main, a high-concept film directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The movie stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor as social media influencers who must survive in the wilderness against a man-eating crocodile. On the same day, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in O' Romeo, a crime drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's Do Deewane Seher Mein arrives on February 20, followed by Mardaani 3 on February 27.

March releases 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' and 'Dhurandhar: Part 2' March will witness the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Another much-awaited release is Dhurandhar: Part 2, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. The sequel to the hit film Dhurandhar will answer lingering questions about its characters and plotlines on March 19.

April releases 'Bhooth Bangla' and 'Awarapan 2' to release in early April April 2 will see Akshay Kumar's return to the horror-comedy genre with Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Gabbi. On the next day, Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's Awarapan 2 will hit theaters. The sequel to Mohit Suri's Awarapan is directed by Nitin Kakkar. However, both might see a delay due to Dhurandhar 2.

Awaited films 'Alpha' and 'Love and War' to be locked Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha has postponed its March release date to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar: Part 2. The spy thriller, directed by Shiv Rawail, is the next installment in Yash Raj Films's Spyverse after War 2 and is now set for April 17. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War was initially set for a March release but is now expected to hit theaters on August 14 due to pending shoots.