'Dhurandhar 2' juggernaut might delay 'Awarapan 2,' 'Bhooth Bangla'
What's the story
The upcoming Bollywood films Awarapan 2 and Bhooth Bangla, starring Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar respectively, are likely to be postponed. Both films are set for an April 2026 release, but may be affected by the box office success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2. The latter is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, and has already caused other films to reschedule their release dates.
Box office impact
'Dhurandhar' continues to dominate box office
Dhurandhar Part 1 has been a game-changer for Indian cinema, impacting the release schedules of several Hindi films. Ikkis had to be shifted to January 1. Given its craze, it can be expected that its sequel would also wreak havoc. Movies like Love & War and Alpha have postponed their releases to avoid competition with Dhurandhar Part 2. Only Yash's Toxic is still standing in the box office battle.
Potential delays
'Awarapan 2' and 'Bhooth Bangla' may follow suit
Now, Awarapan 2 and Bhooth Bangla are the latest films to be affected by Dhurandhar Part 2's box office dominance. According to Movies Talkies, makers are looking for less crowded dates to give the films a better chance. However, no official announcements have been made yet regarding changes to their release schedules. Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is a sequel to his 2007 film that has become a cult classic. And, Bhooth Bangla will see Priyadarshan-Kumar duo's return.