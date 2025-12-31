'Dhurandhar 2' juggernaut might delay 'Awarapan 2,' 'Bhooth Bangla' 

Dhurandhar Part 1 has been a game-changer for Indian cinema, impacting the release schedules of several Hindi films. Ikkis had to be shifted to January 1. Given its craze, it can be expected that its sequel would also wreak havoc. Movies like Love & War and Alpha have postponed their releases to avoid competition with Dhurandhar Part 2. Only Yash's Toxic is still standing in the box office battle.

Potential delays

'Awarapan 2' and 'Bhooth Bangla' may follow suit

Now, Awarapan 2 and Bhooth Bangla are the latest films to be affected by Dhurandhar Part 2's box office dominance. According to Movies Talkies, makers are looking for less crowded dates to give the films a better chance. However, no official announcements have been made yet regarding changes to their release schedules. Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is a sequel to his 2007 film that has become a cult classic. And, Bhooth Bangla will see Priyadarshan-Kumar duo's return.