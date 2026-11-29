The drama started when the series trailer dropped on November 24, sparking objections from Indian film groups like AICWA and FWICE.

They reached out to Prime Minister Modi, pointing to a previous advisory issued after the Pahalgam terror attack that warned against showing Pakistani content.

FWICE even threatened to withdraw its members from Netflix productions across India if the show went live in India, highlighting just how tricky it can be for streaming platforms to navigate these cross-border issues.