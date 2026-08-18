Netflix confirms 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' ends 2027

Author and producer Holly Jackson teased, "It's dark, breathless, horrible, and somehow still manages to be funny." Myers shared her excitement about bringing her favorite book to life.

Pip will face her toughest case yet and deal with fallout from past investigations. Eden H. Davies, Zain Iqbal, and Asha Banks are all back too.

No release date yet, but you can catch up on seasons one and two on Netflix now.