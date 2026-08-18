Netflix confirms 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' ends 2027
Entertainment
Netflix confirmed in June 2026 that A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will end with its third season, dropping in 2027.
Emma Myers returns as Pip Fitz-Amobi for one last mystery, as the show adapts Holly Jackson's third book, As Good as Dead, right after season two's big cliffhanger.
Jackson previews dark but funny season
Author and producer Holly Jackson teased, "It's dark, breathless, horrible, and somehow still manages to be funny." Myers shared her excitement about bringing her favorite book to life.
Pip will face her toughest case yet and deal with fallout from past investigations. Eden H. Davies, Zain Iqbal, and Asha Banks are all back too.
No release date yet, but you can catch up on seasons one and two on Netflix now.