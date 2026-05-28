Netflix confirms 'Bridgerton' season 5 in 2027 with queer romance

Season five follows Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) as she returns to London for a second marriage, two years after her husband's death. Things get complicated when Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) arrives, making Francesca confront feelings she didn't expect. Showrunner Jess Brownell calls it a landmark moment, focusing on queer joy instead of trauma-driven storytelling.

Thompson Ha Jessie return, 'Bridgerton' renewed

Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, and Claudia Jessie are back, though some fan favorites like Nicola Coughlan and Jonathan Bailey will have smaller roles this time.

Netflix has already renewed Bridgerton for Season six, so the romantic drama isn't going anywhere soon!