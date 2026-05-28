Netflix confirms 'Bridgerton' season 5 in 2027 with queer romance
Netflix just confirmed Bridgerton's fifth season will premiere in 2027, marking the shortest wait between seasons so far.
This time, the show adapts Julia Quinn's When He Was Wicked but shakes things up with a central queer romance and fresh storylines.
'Bridgerton' character Francesca confronts feelings
Season five follows Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) as she returns to London for a second marriage, two years after her husband's death.
Things get complicated when Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) arrives, making Francesca confront feelings she didn't expect.
Showrunner Jess Brownell calls it a landmark moment, focusing on queer joy instead of trauma-driven storytelling.
Thompson Ha Jessie return, 'Bridgerton' renewed
Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, and Claudia Jessie are back, though some fan favorites like Nicola Coughlan and Jonathan Bailey will have smaller roles this time.
Netflix has already renewed Bridgerton for Season six, so the romantic drama isn't going anywhere soon!