Netflix cuts ties with Meghan Markle's brand 'Archewell'
Netflix has ended its investment in Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, which launched alongside her hit series With Love, Meghan.
Even with the split, Netflix says it'll still cheer on As Ever as it grows on its own.
'With Love, Meghan' became Netflix's most-watched food series
The show gave fans a peek into Meghan and Harry's home life; its second batch was released in August 2025 and performed poorly.
Both parties expressed excitement over the split
Netflix praised Meghan's "passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways," saying she'll keep building As Ever independently.
The brand echoed the excitement: We've grown fast and we're ready to stand on our own. Big things ahead.
Meanwhile, Archewell's partnership with Netflix is also ending
Although Archewell retains a first-look deal with Netflix, reports indicate the partnership may be winding down; Archewell has produced several projects for Netflix.