Netflix 'Desi Bling' producer Laham details casting and production challenges
Netflix's Desi Bling, which dropped on May 20, dives into the flashy lives of Indian expats in Dubai, and it's already got people talking about how real it all is.
Producer Mazen Laham recently shared how tough it was to put the show together, from picking the right cast to handling all the behind-the-scenes drama.
Sanpal family joined show after party
Laham said finding genuine connections took four months, with the Sanpal family joining last-minute after Satish Sanpal's wild party made waves.
Shooting was no picnic either: Dubai's summer heat made things tricky, especially during Karan Kundrra's emotional proposal to Tejasswi Prakash.
Many cast members also had to deal with sudden fame and online trolling.
Prakash 'shut uppp' surprised Laham
Laham was surprised by how Tejasswi's "shut uppp" moment blew up online, reminding him that you never really know what will catch on, or how reality TV can hit viewers emotionally.