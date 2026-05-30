Netflix 'Desi Bling' producer Laham details casting and production challenges Entertainment May 30, 2026

Netflix's Desi Bling, which dropped on May 20, dives into the flashy lives of Indian expats in Dubai, and it's already got people talking about how real it all is.

Producer Mazen Laham recently shared how tough it was to put the show together, from picking the right cast to handling all the behind-the-scenes drama.