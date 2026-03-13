Netflix developing series on Frida Kahlo-Diego Rivera's relationship

Netflix is developing a series centered on the tumultuous relationship between celebrated Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, reported Variety. The yet-to-be-titled show will be helmed by Patricia Riggen (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Gabriel Ripstein, known for 600 Miles and Narcos. It will delve into their lives, showing how political, social, and artistic changes influenced their bond and work.

Adaptation details The show will be based on Claire Berest's novel The upcoming series is an adaptation of French author Claire Berest's novel Rien n'est noir, which has been translated into English as The Award-Winning Novel About the Colorful and Captivating Life of Frida Kahlo. Monica Lozano from Alebrije Producciones (Amores Perros, Instructions Not Included) is producing the project. Maria Renee Prudencio, known for Los Adioses and Club Sandwich, will serve as the head writer.

Statement Here's what Carolina Leconte said about the project Carolina Leconte, content VP at Netflix Mexico, said, "The ambition of this project is unprecedented." "We want to show a real Frida, a Frida who seems to step out of the screen and take you by the hand so you can live her story alongside her." "It's a daring proposal that takes us into the most intimate spaces of two figures we feel have been exhausted by myth."

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Director's insights Riggen has been a longtime fan of Kahlo Riggen, who has directed films like The 33 and some episodes of Dopesick, said she was excited to return to Mexico after years abroad. "I've been a fan of Frida since I was a child, of her courage and of the way she turned pain into strength," she said. "I want to tell her relationship with Diego from a feminine and Mexican perspective, but also with a global lens."

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