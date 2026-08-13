Cobie Smulders to lead a 'The Lincoln Lawyer' spinoff   

The fifth season of The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly's novel Resurrection Walk, will see Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) dealing with the fallout from his half-sister Emi's arrival. She seeks his help to free a wrongfully convicted woman.

As he takes on this case, Haller uncovers dark secrets and faces powerful adversaries.

Meanwhile, his team members Lorna (Becki Newton), Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and Cisco (Angus Sampson) tackle their own high-profile challenges.