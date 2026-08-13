Cobie Smulders to lead a 'The Lincoln Lawyer' spinoff
What's the story
Netflix is reportedly developing a spinoff of its popular series The Lincoln Lawyer, with Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Artemisia "Emi" Finch. The character was introduced in the Season 4 finale and will return for the upcoming fifth season. Deadline first reported on this development.
Season 5 synopsis
'The Lincoln Lawyer' S05 plot
The fifth season of The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly's novel Resurrection Walk, will see Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) dealing with the fallout from his half-sister Emi's arrival. She seeks his help to free a wrongfully convicted woman.
As he takes on this case, Haller uncovers dark secrets and faces powerful adversaries.
Meanwhile, his team members Lorna (Becki Newton), Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and Cisco (Angus Sampson) tackle their own high-profile challenges.
Production details
Production details of the spinoff
The spinoff series will be written by Ted Humphrey, Dailyn Rodriguez, and Matthew J Lieberman. A+E Studios is producing the show.
David E Kelley created The Lincoln Lawyer for television. He is an executive producer on the project along with Humphrey, Rodriguez, Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, and Lieberman.
Smulders is best known for her role as Robin in How I Met Your Mother and Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).