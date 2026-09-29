Netflix drops emotional trailer for Matthew Perry documentary
What's the story
Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming three-part docuseries, The One About Matthew Perry. The series will premiere on October 27, one day before the three-year anniversary of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star's death. The trailer gives a glimpse into Perry's life, career, and struggles with addiction. It features testimonies from his sister Mia Perry Bowick and other close friends, along with never-before-seen photos and videos from the Perry family's private archive.
Career highlights
The late actor's words about his career
The trailer features Perry's own words about his career and struggles.
"Making people laugh, it's a world that I want to be involved in," he says in an old interview.
"I said, 'God, you can do anything you want to me, just please make me famous.'" He adds that when he got the call that he'd booked the soon-to-be legendary sitcom, he "instantly knew my whole life was going to change."
Addiction battle
Perry's battle with addiction and death
Perry was candid about his struggles with addiction throughout his life, admitting to going to rehab 15 times.
He died at 54 on October 28, 2023, due to the acute effects of ketamine. His death was ruled an accident, with drowning and coronary artery disease listed as contributing factors.
In the trailer, Perry Bowick reveals her brother "spent $7 million trying to get sober," underscoring how seriously he took his disease.
Behind-the-scenes insights
Docuseries will feature numerous interviews and never-before-seen footage
The docuseries will also include interviews with Perry's friends, including actor David Pressman and his colleagues from early sitcoms and later TV/film projects.
It will provide new firsthand accounts of his journey with addiction and recovery from those closest to him.
The series is directed by Mary Robertson, with Robertson, Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers.
Series goal
Robertson on why the docuseries is important
Robertson said, "Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time."
"Through his many films, TV and stage performances and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect and feel a little less alone."
She added that Perry also bravely spoke about addiction, but the public only knew part of his story.
The series aims to let those who loved him reveal the person behind the public figure.