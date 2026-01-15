Netflix drops 12 new Tamil films for 2026

Why does this matter?

Big names are headlining: Suriya's "Suriya 46" and "Suriya 47," plus Dhanush's "Kara" and "Dhanush 55" are coming straight from theaters.

Karthi stars in "Marshal," alongside other fresh titles like Aakash Baskaran's directorial debut "Idhayam Murali," sequels like "Gatta Kusthi 2," and comedies with Yogi Babu and SJ Suryah.

Best part? Many films will stream in multiple languages, with several titles available in five languages—including Hindi—so everyone can join in.

As Monika Shergill from Netflix India puts it, Tamil cinema's passionate fans are helping take these stories global.