Netflix drops 2026 Telugu film lineup: Big names, fresh stories
Entertainment
Netflix just revealed its Telugu movie slate for 2026 during Sankranti, and it's packed with star power.
Expect titles like Pawan Kalyan's Ustad Bhagat Singh, Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, Vijay Deverakonda's 12th, Ravi Teja's Mass Jatara, and the Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel—all set to stream after their theater runs.
Why does this matter?
This move builds on Netflix's recent regional hits and a reported ₹1,000 crore spend on Telugu content.
With last year's slate, which included Jack and Kingdom, still fresh in memory, Netflix is doubling down on bringing more big-budget Telugu films straight to your screen—making it easier than ever to catch the latest blockbusters at home.