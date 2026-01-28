Netflix drops new horror series 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen'
Netflix is bringing a fresh horror series, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, executive produced by the Duffer Brothers and premiering March 26, 2026.
The show stars Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco as a couple heading to a remote estate just before their wedding, with Jennifer Jason Leigh playing the groom's mom.
The cast also features Ted Levine, Gus Birney, Karla Crome, Jeff Wilbusch, and Zlatko Buric.
Why should you care?
If you're into creepy vibes and psychological suspense, this one's for you.
Each of the eight episodes covers a day leading up to the wedding as things get weirder and paranoia sets in—think Rosemary's Baby meets Carrie.
Creator Haley Z. Boston promises that "unsettling, getting-under-your-skin dread" kind of storytelling.
Who's behind it?
The directing team includes Weronika Tofilska (set to direct four of the eight episodes), Axelle Carolyn, and Lisa Bruhlmann.