Netflix drops new horror series 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen' Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Netflix is bringing a fresh horror series, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, executive produced by the Duffer Brothers and premiering March 26, 2026.

The show stars Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco as a couple heading to a remote estate just before their wedding, with Jennifer Jason Leigh playing the groom's mom.

The cast also features Ted Levine, Gus Birney, Karla Crome, Jeff Wilbusch, and Zlatko Buric.