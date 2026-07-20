Netflix drops 'Operation Safed Sagar' trailer about Kargil War pilots

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Operation Safed Sagar, a new series about the Indian Air Force's role in the 1999 Kargil War.

Premiering August 7, it follows the Golden Arrows Squadron and their daring high-altitude missions that helped support Army troops in Kargil.

The show stars Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja and Jimmy Shergill as Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa.