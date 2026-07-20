Netflix drops 'Operation Safed Sagar' trailer about Kargil War pilots
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Operation Safed Sagar, a new series about the Indian Air Force's role in the 1999 Kargil War.
Premiering August 7, it follows the Golden Arrows Squadron and their daring high-altitude missions that helped support Army troops in Kargil.
The show stars Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja and Jimmy Shergill as Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa.
'Operation Safed Sagar' stresses emotional authenticity
Operation Safed Sagar isn't just about action: it dives into what these pilots went through emotionally and physically during their toughest missions.
The creators worked closely with Air Force veterans, filmed at real bases, and even used actual aircraft to keep things authentic.
Families of pilots shared how intense those days were, making sure viewers get a genuine look at both the bravery and heart behind these historic events.