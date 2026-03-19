Netflix exec responds to rumors of feud with Meghan, Harry

Bela Bajaria, Netflix 's Chief Content Officer, has responded to claims of a rift between the streaming giant and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle . Speaking at the "Next on Netflix Event" on Wednesday, she confirmed that the couple continues to have projects in development following their 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan. "Don't believe whatever you read. Maybe we should all do a little fact-checking," Bajaria said about recent reports of tension.

Project confirmation Bajaria on Netflix's ongoing relationship with the Sussexes Bajaria reiterated Netflix's ongoing relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "We have movies in development with them," she said, adding that Netflix "had an amazing documentary with them." The first project was the six-episode docuseries Harry & Meghan, released in December 2022. It traced their relationship from its early days to their wedding and eventual decision to step back from royal life.

Dispute details This is why reports of rift between them emerged Bajaria's comments came a day after a Variety report that detailed the alleged rift between the couple and Netflix. The report claimed that the streaming service was blindsided by their joint interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare. However, both Netflix and the couple's representatives firmly disputed these claims.

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