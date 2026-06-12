Netflix developing 'Hit Man' series, Glen Powell to executive produce

Series details

Series likely to follow the same premise as the movie

While specific details about the series are still under wraps, it is expected to follow the general premise of the movie. Netflix describes the film synopsis as, "Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a straight-laced professor discovers he has a hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities."