Netflix developing 'Hit Man' series, Glen Powell to executive produce
What's the story
Netflix is reportedly developing a series based on the hit movie Hit Man, which was co-written, headlined, and produced by Glen Powell and directed by Richard Linklater. The streamer has tapped You're the Worst creator Stephen Falk to write the potential series, reported Deadline. Powell and Linklater will serve as executive producers for the show.
Series details
Series likely to follow the same premise as the movie
While specific details about the series are still under wraps, it is expected to follow the general premise of the movie. Netflix describes the film synopsis as, "Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a straight-laced professor discovers he has a hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities."
Film success
The movie was a hit with critics
Hit Man, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and later at the Toronto Film Festival, was acquired by Netflix for several territories in a $20 million deal. After a limited theatrical release, it was released on Netflix in June 2024 to strong reviews. The film also received award recognition, including a Golden Globe nomination for Powell and a WGA Award nomination for Powell and Linklater.
Streaming strategy
Netflix continues trend of turning films into TV series
The development of Hit Man into a series continues Netflix's trend of turning successful films into television series. Other examples include the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy, which started with an acquisition similar to Hit Man. The spinoff series XO, Kitty, recently released its third season. The streamer is also working on Extraction, a TV series spinoff from its original movie franchise.