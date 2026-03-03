Netflix expands UK production base with new soundstages Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Netflix just got the green light to add almost 14,000 square meters of new soundstage and workshop space at Longcross Studios, thanks to unanimous approval from Surrey Heath Borough Council and approval from Runnymede Borough Council.

The studio sits on a huge site that crosses council borders, part of which Runnymede had voted to remove from the Green Belt as part of its Local Plan, making this a pretty big deal for UK film production.