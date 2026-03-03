Netflix expands UK production base with new soundstages
Netflix just got the green light to add almost 14,000 square meters of new soundstage and workshop space at Longcross Studios, thanks to unanimous approval from Surrey Heath Borough Council and approval from Runnymede Borough Council.
The studio sits on a huge site that crosses council borders, part of which Runnymede had voted to remove from the Green Belt as part of its Local Plan, making this a pretty big deal for UK film production.
Longcross Studios used to be a military tank-testing ground before becoming a film studio in 2006.
Netflix has had exclusive access to the Longcross North stages since 2021, with four main stages, massive backlots, and even the historic manor house seen in Call the Midwife.
Big movies like Skyfall and Guardians of the Galaxy have already filmed here.
Some locals are skeptical about the benefits
Not everyone's convinced about the benefits—some locals worry that film crews don't stick around long enough to boost the economy.
Councillor Victoria Wheeler voiced her doubts about lasting impact, but Netflix says it's committed to supporting UK creatives and creating jobs at all levels.