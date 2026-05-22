Netflix expected to stream Tamil thriller 'Kara' from May 28
Entertainment
If you missed Dhanush's action-packed Tamil thriller Kara in theaters, good news, Netflix is expected to stream it from May 28.
The film, directed by Vignesh Raja, dives into a gritty rural setting and packs plenty of emotional punch.
You can catch it in Tamil, Telugu, or other languages.
Audiences praise 'Kara' performances and craft
While critics were split, audiences really connected with the movie, especially Dhanush's intense scenes with K.S. Ravikumar.
Fans loved the interval block and the second half's survival drama vibe.
Plus, G.V. Prakash Kumar's music and Theni Eswar's cinematography got lots of love for adding extra depth to the story.