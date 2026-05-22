Netflix expected to stream Tamil thriller 'Kara' from May 28 Entertainment May 22, 2026

If you missed Dhanush's action-packed Tamil thriller Kara in theaters, good news, Netflix is expected to stream it from May 28.

The film, directed by Vignesh Raja, dives into a gritty rural setting and packs plenty of emotional punch.

You can catch it in Tamil, Telugu, or other languages.