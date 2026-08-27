Nicola Coughlan, Naomi Scott confirmed for Netflix's Roald Dahl series
What's the story
Netflix is set to explore the world of renowned author Roald Dahl with a new series based on his short stories for adults, reported Deadline. The streaming giant has tapped Danny Brocklehurst, known for Fool Me Once, to pen a six-part drama that will delve into Dahl's works. This move underscores Netflix's commitment to leveraging Dahl's literary works after acquiring the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021.
Casting news
A look at the cast of the upcoming series
The yet-to-be-titled series has already assembled a star-studded cast, including Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, The Crown's Imelda Staunton, and The Wire's Dominic West.
Other notable actors include Naomi Scott (Smile 2), Josh Finan (Black Mirror), Toby Jones (MobLand), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective), Christine Tremarco (Adolescence), Michael Socha (The Cage), and Clarke Peters (Towards Zero).
Production insights
Meet the makers of upcoming series
The series will be produced by Orchid Pictures, founded by The Crown producer Suzanne Mackie.
Orchid is currently working on Peter Morgan's The Boys from Brazil for Netflix.
Brocklehurst, who has been a fan of Dahl since childhood, expressed his excitement about the project.
"To be given the chance to bring these characters to life in a contemporary setting is a dream come true," he said.
Series synopsis
Series logline and other details
The series promises to deliver a "deliciously twisted tale" through Dahl's iconic short stories.
The logline reads: "A young couple, marooned in a faded seaside town, navigate conmen, adulterers, murderous mothers and snake charmers as they attempt to escape before their own fate is sealed."
Filming for the series is currently underway in Manchester.