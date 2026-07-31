Stolen Nicolas Cage movie lands Netflix in $105M lawsuit
What's the story
Netflix is facing a lawsuit after an unreleased film, Fortitude, was stolen from its Los Angeles office last month. Writer-producer Simon Afram and his company Op-Fortitude have filed a complaint in California federal court, alleging that the streaming giant's negligence has jeopardized the sale of their World War II spy thriller, starring Nicolas Cage. They are seeking at least $105 million in damages.
Legal response
Netflix disputes Afram's claims
In response to the lawsuit, Netflix has disputed Afram's claims.
A company spokesperson said in a statement, "Netflix disputes any claim that it bears the risk of loss for a film delivered without the proper industry-standard safeguards."
"While we do not own the rights to Fortitude, we take content security seriously and have taken extra measures to support the filmmaker and his team."
Film acquisition
Details of the delivery
Netflix first expressed interest in Fortitude after receiving promotional materials in December 2025.
The streaming giant requested a working cut of the film by June, and allegedly instructed the filmmakers to provide a key for a digital cinema package (DCP) that would limit unauthorized access.
On June 15, a producer hand-delivered the unencrypted DCP to Netflix's office at Sunset Bronson Studios. The producer allegedly asked the OTT platform to delete the files after the screening.
Theft discovery
The lawsuit's key focus
Ten days after the DCP was delivered, a Netflix executive revealed that it had been stolen.
The lawsuit claims that the theft has made it difficult for the filmmakers to sell Fortitude as any prospective distributor would need to be informed about the unencrypted copy being stolen before its commercial release.
This disclosure could potentially affect acquisition negotiations, insurance coverage, and marketing plans.
Impact on film
Filmmakers paused sales efforts amid interest from distributors
The lawsuit also claims that the theft has jeopardized Fortitude's planned release strategy and awards campaign.
The filmmakers allegedly paused sales efforts despite receiving interest from multiple domestic and international distributors.
They also claim Netflix refused to disclose whether it filed a police report or enlisted law enforcement to investigate the theft.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Fortitude'
Fortitude, directed by Simon West, tells the true story of British Intelligence operatives using novel strategic operations to deceive Nazi leadership during World War II.
The film stars Cage, Matthew Goode, Ed Skrein, Jordi Molla, and Alice Eve in lead roles.