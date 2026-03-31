Netflix India adapting Koli novel 'Too Good To Be True'
Entertainment
Netflix India is turning Prajakta Koli's romance novel, Too Good To Be True, into a web series.
The story centers on Avani, a law student figuring out life and love with Aman, a charismatic and affluent CEO.
Koli isn't just starring: she'll star in the show and help produce it too.
Koli wrote book during lockdown
Koli, who you might know from Mismatched, actually wrote this book during lockdown, hoping to see it on screen someday.
Besides this new series (which starts filming in late 2026), she's got plenty going on: the final season of Mismatched, Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, and Single Papa Season 2 are all on her plate.