Netflix India head explains why Korean content is 'absolute benchmark'

Monika Shergill, the head of Netflix India , has credited the global success of Korean content to its bold storytelling and creative ownership. In a recent interview with Variety India, she said, "I think Korean content is the absolute benchmark." "We all used to think that it's only Hollywood content." "But Korean content...it's just gone global in the way it has. It's because I feel that the creators, the writers...the way they own their stories."

Director's vision Shergill recalled a session with 'Squid Game' director Shergill also praised Squid Game director Hwang Dong-Hyuk for his vision. She recalled a session with him where she asked how he knew the world would love his story. "What were the changes that you made to your story to actually adapt to a wide range of audiences?" she asked. "He said that for the last six years, 'I've just lived and breathed Squid Game.'" "From writing to shooting to editing...you know, and he's been on it, he's lived that."

Teamwork She also acknowledged Netflix Korea team's role in 'Squid Game' Shergill also acknowledged the role of the Netflix Korea team in recognizing the potential of Squid Game. She said, "They made the most commercial and wide mainstream series with it." "And I would also give credit to our Korea team...who saw the merit in it." "When it came to them as a film, they inspired him to make a series... He wanted to do only one season. They said no, there is more life to your idea."

