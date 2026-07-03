The initiative is aimed at early-career screenwriters

Netflix invites original ideas from Indian writers: Everything to know

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:08 pm Jul 03, 202605:08 pm

What's the story

Netflix India has launched the Netflix NextGen India Writers' Program, inviting original ideas from writers across the country. The initiative is aimed at early-career screenwriters with a maximum of three years of experience in screenwriting. "This is an opportunity for all early career writers...to bring your original ideas to life and develop them directly for Netflix," read the announcement post by the streamer on Friday.