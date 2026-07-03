Netflix invites original ideas from Indian writers: Everything to know
What's the story
Netflix India has launched the Netflix NextGen India Writers' Program, inviting original ideas from writers across the country. The initiative is aimed at early-career screenwriters with a maximum of three years of experience in screenwriting. "This is an opportunity for all early career writers...to bring your original ideas to life and develop them directly for Netflix," read the announcement post by the streamer on Friday.
Application details
Applications open until September 1
Aspiring writers can apply for the Netflix NextGen India Writers' Program until September 1, 2026. The initiative aims to discover and train the next generation of Indian writers. Selected participants will be invited to a week-long workshop, called the "simulated writers' room," where they will develop web series ideas for Netflix under professional guidance.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
Calling all writers, showrunners, storytellers 🚨— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 3, 2026
We’ve officially launched Netflix NextGen India Writers' Program 🚀
This is an opportunity for all early career writers with a maximum of 3 years of experience in screenwriting to bring your original ideas to life and develop…
Workshop details
Workshop will help in developing detailed pitches
The week-long workshop will teach selected candidates how to pitch and break a story. They will also collaborate with other participants. Weekly online sessions with mentors and peers will help them create detailed pitches for their original ideas over six weeks. After the workshop and online sessions, writers can pitch their series ideas to Netflix India's content team for further development.
Program leadership
Know more about the program
The instructor who will be part of the program is screenwriter Barbara Nance, a veteran in television writing. Netflix India will announce the selected applications on December 15, 2026, with plans to start the workshop in February 2027. For more details about the program and application process, interested parties can visit Netflix's official website.