'Hot Ones' set to get spinoff on Netflix
What's the story
Netflix has announced a new spinoff of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, titled Hot Ones: Extra Heat. The show will be hosted by Sean Evans and will feature interviews with celebrities in unique locations inspired by major Netflix events. This announcement comes nearly two years after initial discussions between Netflix and the creators of Hot Ones.
Show details
About 'Hot Ones: Extra Heat's first episode
Hot Ones: Extra Heat will stick to the original show's format but will take it outdoors. Each episode will be 30 minutes long and feature Evans interviewing celebrities in settings inspired by major Netflix events, such as live sporting events and film or series launches. The first episode will premiere after Netflix's live stream of the Home Run Derby on July 13. The episode will feature Will Ferrell, Fortune Feimster, and Jimmy Tatro promoting their new series The Hawk.
Host's statement
'I'm obsessed with the art of the interview...'
Evans expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture in a statement, saying, "As a student of the late-night genre, I'm obsessed with the art of the interview and believe that these conversations warrant a level of scale and spectacle that sometimes can't be contained by a studio." "It's exciting to partner with Netflix to continue to break new ground with the format while keeping the core of what fans love about Hot Ones firmly intact."