'Hot Ones' set to get spinoff on Netflix

Host's statement

'I'm obsessed with the art of the interview...'

Evans expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture in a statement, saying, "As a student of the late-night genre, I'm obsessed with the art of the interview and believe that these conversations warrant a level of scale and spectacle that sometimes can't be contained by a studio." "It's exciting to partner with Netflix to continue to break new ground with the format while keeping the core of what fans love about Hot Ones firmly intact."