Netflix just scored exclusive rights to Sony movies (yes, including Spider-Man)
Netflix and Sony Pictures have teamed up in a big way: starting later in 2026, Netflix will become the only place to stream Sony's new movies after they hit theaters and home release.
The rollout is gradual and goes global by early 2029.
Plus, Netflix gets access to select Sony feature films and television library titles—think Uncharted, Venom: The Last Dance, It Ends With Us, Anyone But You, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Why does this matter?
This deal means some of your favorite blockbusters will land on Netflix first—though regional availability may vary until the rollout completes.
As Paul Littmann from Sony put it, this partnership is all about bringing even more premium content worldwide.
And Lauren Smith at Netflix says adding hits like Spider-Man makes things better for members worldwide.