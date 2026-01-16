Netflix just scored exclusive rights to Sony movies (yes, including Spider-Man) Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

Netflix and Sony Pictures have teamed up in a big way: starting later in 2026, Netflix will become the only place to stream Sony's new movies after they hit theaters and home release.

The rollout is gradual and goes global by early 2029.

Plus, Netflix gets access to select Sony feature films and television library titles—think Uncharted, Venom: The Last Dance, It Ends With Us, Anyone But You, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.