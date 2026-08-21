Netflix, Khan's Red Chillies negotiating 'The Bads of Bollywood' return
Entertainment
Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment are in talks to bring back The Ba***ds of Bollywood for a second season.
The show, which marked Aryan Khan's directorial debut and was co-written by Bilal Siddiqi, Aryan Khan and Manav Chauhan, pokes fun at Bollywood celebrity culture.
As Siddiqi put it, "We pulled off a great season one and we will be happy to do it another time."
Siddiqi praises Khan partnership, fans await
Siddiqi shared that working with Aryan was easy thanks to their honesty and shared sense of humor.
"We were never in disagreement about anything, which is why I think that healthy partnership shows on the screen."
With negotiations still ongoing, fans who loved the show's witty take on fame are hoping for an official season two announcement soon.