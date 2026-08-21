Netflix, Khan's Red Chillies negotiating 'The Bads of Bollywood' return

Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment are in talks to bring back The Ba***ds of Bollywood for a second season.

The show, which marked Aryan Khan's directorial debut and was co-written by Bilal Siddiqi, Aryan Khan and Manav Chauhan, pokes fun at Bollywood celebrity culture.

As Siddiqi put it, "We pulled off a great season one and we will be happy to do it another time."