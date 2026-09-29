Netflix launches 'Southverse' to centralize South Indian content for India
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped a new feature called Southverse, making it way easier for Indian users to find South Indian movies and shows.
Right from the home page, you'll see a collection packed with popular hits like Peddi and Court: State vs A Nobody, plus Originals such as Super Subbu and Made in Korea, all in one place.
Netflix will expand 'Southverse' offerings
Southverse sorts content by language, genre, star, or even mood, so you can browse what you're actually in the mood for instead of searching endlessly.
With Southern films trending on India's Top 10 list and getting noticed globally, Netflix says it will keep expanding Southverse with more genres and stories in the future.
If you love regional content or want to try something new, it's now just a click away.