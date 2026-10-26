Netflix Microsoft $500 million Xbox adaptation talks collapsed after Bajaria exit
Entertainment
Netflix and Microsoft almost teamed up for a $500 million, seven-year deal to turn Xbox games into movies and shows.
But things fell apart after Netflix's longtime content chief Bela Bajaria left this month, and the companies couldn't agree on price: Xbox wanted $800 million, which Netflix felt was just too much.
Microsoft targets 'Minecraft' 'Diablo,' Netflix pivots
With the deal scrapped, Microsoft is now focusing on smaller projects like Minecraft and Diablo animated series.
Meanwhile, under new leadership from former Disney executive Peter Rice, Netflix seems more interested in working with outside brands for future shows and movies.