Netflix opens new production hub in Hyderabad
Netflix just launched Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad, making it its fifth global hub for visual effects (VFX), generative content, and production research.
This is a big step for Netflix to get more involved in India's growing animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) scene, beyond just Mumbai.
What's inside the new studio?
The studio spans around 30,000-32,000 square feet and packs some serious tech: hybrid cloud infrastructure for advanced VFX, spaces built for collaboration, and even volumetric capture tools that Eyeline uses on some international projects.
All this is set to help Netflix create even better content while pushing innovation in Indian entertainment.
GenAI, VFX, and skilling support emphasized
Eyeline Studios was opened by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alongside Netflix executives.
The company highlights generative AI (GenAI) and advanced visual-effects capabilities and has emphasized support for skilling in creative technologies.
With Hyderabad joining cities like Los Angeles and London as a Netflix production hub, expect more opportunities for Indian talent as the AVGC sector keeps booming.