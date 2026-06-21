Netflix premieres 'The East Palace' July 17 starring Roh, Nam
Entertainment
Netflix's new K-drama The East Palace is set to debut! Streaming on July 17, it blends romance, suspense, and palace intrigue.
The story centers on Saeng-gang (Roh Yoon-seo), a gutsy court lady who can sense spirits, and Gu Cheon (Nam Joo-hyuk), a ghost slayer called in by the king after strange events shake the palace.
Choi directs 'The East Palace' intrigue
Directed by Choi Jung-kyu with writers Kwon So-ra and Seo Jae-won, the series also stars Cho Seung-woo and Jang Young-nam.
As Saeng-gang and Gu Cheon team up to investigate hidden mysteries, they find themselves caught in intense power struggles inside the palace, making every episode packed with twists.