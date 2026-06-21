Netflix premieres 'The East Palace' July 17 starring Roh, Nam Entertainment Jun 21, 2026

Netflix's new K-drama The East Palace is set to debut! Streaming on July 17, it blends romance, suspense, and palace intrigue.

The story centers on Saeng-gang (Roh Yoon-seo), a gutsy court lady who can sense spirits, and Gu Cheon (Nam Joo-hyuk), a ghost slayer called in by the king after strange events shake the palace.