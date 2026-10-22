Netflix releases 'Akka' trailer showing Pernuru with Suresh and Apte
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Akka, its new crime drama series starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte.
Set in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru, where powerful women have shaped traditions and held on to their positions for generations, the show follows Bhavani and Rudra as their rivalry threatens to shake up old traditions.
Shetty directs 'Akka' teasing tradition clash
The trailer teases a clash between ambition and tradition, with an outsider challenging Pernuru's order.
Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka also features Tanvi Azmi and Mahesh Manjrekar.
If you're into stories about strong women, shifting loyalties, and high-stakes drama, this one's worth keeping an eye on.