Netflix releases 'Glory' trailer about Indian boxing coach's murder mystery
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Glory, a new series that blends the high stakes of Indian boxing with a gripping murder mystery.
The story centers on Raghubir Singh (played by Suvinder Vicky), an ambitious coach whose life unravels after his daughter is attacked and an Olympic boxing star turns up dead.
'Glory' lands on Netflix May 1
Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, Glory brings together stars like Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, and Sayani Gupta.
Expect plenty of family drama mixed with fierce boxing rivalries.
The show lands on Netflix May 1: mark your calendars!