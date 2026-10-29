Netflix releases 'Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell' on rape allegations
Netflix is releasing Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell on October 29, 2026, diving into the high-profile gang rape allegations at Cornell University.
The film follows Jane Doe's lawsuit against seven men, the university, and the Chi Phi fraternity after she said she was given ketamine and repeatedly assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house on the evening of Oct. 19, 2024, into the morning hours of Oct. 20.
Cornell expulsions prompt Hochul review
The documentary also takes a close look at how Cornell handled the case, resulting in two expulsions, which sparked a national outcry and national debate from students and the public.
After growing outrage, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stepped in and moved the case to the state attorney general for a deeper review.
Expect interviews with Thomas Giuffra, editors from The Cornell Daily Sun, a former Title IX coordinator at Brown University, a former Cornell fraternity president, and a recent Cornell graduate who went through the Title IX process.