Netflix releases 'Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell' on rape allegations

The documentary also takes a close look at how Cornell handled the case, resulting in two expulsions, which sparked a national outcry and national debate from students and the public.

After growing outrage, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stepped in and moved the case to the state attorney general for a deeper review.

Expect interviews with Thomas Giuffra, editors from The Cornell Daily Sun, a former Title IX coordinator at Brown University, a former Cornell fraternity president, and a recent Cornell graduate who went through the Title IX process.