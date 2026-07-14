Netflix releases 'Musafir Cafe' trailer starring Massey on relationships
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant Massey as Chander Mohan Sharma.
The series explores how love and relationships shape who we are, mixing ambition, heartbreak, and self-discovery in a way that feels real and relatable.
'Musafir Cafe' trailer features standout line
One standout moment is the line, "Kahan likha hai ki life ke different phases mein do alag logon se pyaar nahi ho sakta?" (a gentle nudge at society's rules about love).
Vedika Pinto plays Sudha, a bold divorce lawyer, while Mahima Makwana is Preeti, whose quiet support helps Chander rethink what love means.
'Musafir Cafe' on Netflix July 24
Musafir Cafe adapts Divya Prakash Dubey's Hindi novel.
Created by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun (with Terribly Tiny Tales and Homemade Stories producing), it lands on Netflix July 24.