Netflix releases 'Tera Hua Sahiba' 1st track from 'Musafir Cafe'
Entertainment
Netflix just released Tera Hua Sahiba, the first track from its upcoming romantic drama series Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant Massey and directed by Ruchir Arun.
The song, out now, is composed and sung by Garvit-Priyansh, with Hansika Pareek lending her soothing voice to the melody.
The series drops July 24.
'Musafir Cafe' inspired by Dubey novel
Tera Hua Sahiba sets a heartfelt vibe for the show, touching on themes like love, chance encounters, and finding yourself, all set in the scenic spots of Bhopal and Mussoorie.
Inspired by Divya Prakash Dubey's novel, Musafir Cafe follows characters on intertwined journeys of self-discovery.
Produced by Terribly Tiny Tales and Homemade Stories, it streams exclusively on Netflix.