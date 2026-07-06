Netflix releases 'Tera Hua Sahiba' 1st track from 'Musafir Cafe'

'Musafir Cafe' inspired by Dubey novel

Tera Hua Sahiba sets a heartfelt vibe for the show, touching on themes like love, chance encounters, and finding yourself, all set in the scenic spots of Bhopal and Mussoorie.

Inspired by Divya Prakash Dubey's novel, Musafir Cafe follows characters on intertwined journeys of self-discovery.

Produced by Terribly Tiny Tales and Homemade Stories, it streams exclusively on Netflix.