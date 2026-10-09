Netflix releases 'The Altruists' trailer about Bankman-Fried and Ellison
Netflix just dropped the trailer for The Altruists, a new miniseries about the rise and fall of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried and his ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison.
Starring Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner, the show follows their journey from big dreams of doing good to running one of history's biggest crypto frauds.
The series premieres November 19, 2026.
Bankman-Fried and Ellison misused customer funds
The trailer gives a peek at how Bankman-Fried co-founded Alameda Research and Ellison later led it, hoping to change finance for the better, but ended up misusing billions in customer funds.
Their actions led to FTX's collapse in 2022. Bankman-Fried is now serving 25 years in prison, while Caroline Ellison got two years after cooperating with authorities.
The Altruists joins a wave of tech scandal dramas exploring where ambition meets accountability.