Netflix releases 'The New Stanford Prison Experiment' trailer exploring power

The show dives into what happens when regular people get authority over others: does it lead to corruption or compassion?

Executive producer Jane Lipsitz called recreating the social experiment "one of the most intense, exhilarating, and definitely nail-biting" experiences, and gave Netflix credit for being an incredible supporter of ambitious projects.

The original experiment was shut down early because things got out of hand. Now we'll see if history repeats itself when the series premieres October 21, 2026.