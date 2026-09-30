Netflix releases 'The New Stanford Prison Experiment' trailer exploring power
Netflix just dropped the trailer for The New Stanford Prison Experiment, a reality series inspired by the infamous 1971 study where 24 students played guards and prisoners.
This time, 30 people step into a real prison setup to see how power can change behavior.
Show probes authority's effect on behavior
The show dives into what happens when regular people get authority over others: does it lead to corruption or compassion?
Executive producer Jane Lipsitz called recreating the social experiment "one of the most intense, exhilarating, and definitely nail-biting" experiences, and gave Netflix credit for being an incredible supporter of ambitious projects.
The original experiment was shut down early because things got out of hand. Now we'll see if history repeats itself when the series premieres October 21, 2026.