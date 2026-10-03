Netflix releases 'The One with Matthew Perry' without 'Friends' cast
Entertainment
Netflix is releasing The One with Matthew Perry, a documentary about the late actor, but his Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have chosen not to take part.
Instead, the documentary series will feature stories from other friends and colleagues who knew Perry personally.
Perry documentary examines addiction Oct 27
The Friends cast reportedly found it too emotional to talk about Perry's passing on camera.
The documentary will explore Perry's struggles with addiction, something he was open about, and include insights from his sister Mia Perry Bowick.
Directed by Mary Robertson, it premieres October 27, in tandem with the three-year anniversary of his death.