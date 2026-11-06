Netflix's 'Unaccustomed Earth' trailer out: Story, cast, release date
What's the story
Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming drama series, Unaccustomed Earth. Based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel of the same name, the show will premiere on December 17. The story follows Parul Chaudhary (Freida Pinto), who returns from Mumbai to Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She rekindles her romance with Amit Mukherjee (Siddharth), forcing their elite Indian American society to take sides.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Unaccustomed Earth'
The series also stars Sarayu Blue, Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy, Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig, Justin Bartha, Jayant Kripalani, Parveen Kaur, Swayam Bhatia, and Palomi Ghosh.
John Wells is the creator of Unaccustomed Earth, with Madhuri Shekar as the showrunner.
The series offers eight episodes in its first season.
Direction
Director of 'Unaccustomed Earth'
Ritesh Batra, known for films like The Lunchbox, Photograph, and Our Souls at Night, will be directing the first two episodes of Unaccustomed Earth.
He is also an executive producer, along with Wells, Shekar, and Lahiri, among others.
Netflix describes the show as, "In Unaccustomed Earth, everybody knows everybody...which means no secrets stay buried forever."