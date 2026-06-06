Netflix remake examines couples after Carell character's unexpected death
Entertainment
Netflix now streaming on Netflix, the remake where three couples face relationship shake-ups after one partner leaves for someone younger.
This season picks up after Nick (Steve Carell)'s unexpected death, leaving his wife Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) and their friends figuring out how to move forward without him.
Cast stunned as Season 2 grieves
The cast was genuinely surprised by Nick's exit. Colman Domingo (Danny) called it "a punch in the gut." Tina Fey (Kate) points out how tough it is for everyone to adjust.
Season 2 focuses on how Kate and Jack support each other through grief, while Danny and Claude consider starting a family as they search for new meaning.