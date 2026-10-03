Netflix renews 'A Different World' season 2 centered on Deborah
Entertainment
Netflix is bringing back A Different World for another season!
The reboot follows Deborah, the youngest child of OG characters Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as she navigates her second year at Hillman College.
Expect more drama, friendships, and growth as she faces new campus challenges.
'A Different World' names Pride, Allen
Season 2 stars Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, and Jordan Aaron Hall, with original cast members Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison returning. Darryl M. Bell and Cree Summer are also back.
Felicia Pride leads the show as creator, showrunner, executive producer, and writer, while Debbie Allen returns to direct and executive produce.
Both shared heartfelt thanks to fans for all the support that helped the series crack Netflix's Top 10.