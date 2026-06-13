Netflix renews 'House of Guinness' for Season 2
What's the story
Netflix has renewed its period drama series, House of Guinness, for a second season, reported Variety. The show, created by Stephen Knight, is based on the famous Irish brewing family and will begin production in early 2027. The first season (eight episodes) premiered in September 2025 and was praised by critics in the UK and US for its stylish portrayal of 19th-century Dublin.
Plot details
Plot of season 1 and cast ensemble
Set in 1860s Ireland, the debut season of House of Guinness revolved around the power-hungry heirs of the beer dynasty after their patriarch, Sir Benjamin Guinness, died. The show was filled with toxic sibling rivalry and violent political turmoil as they tried to take over and expand his alcoholic empire. It was produced by Kudos, a Banijay-owned company.
Controversy
Controversies surrounding the show
Despite its success, House of Guinness faced criticism from many in Ireland for its historical inaccuracies and portrayal of the country's post-famine politics. The show had billed itself as fiction inspired by a true story but was criticized for its depiction of anti-colonial revolutionaries of the time. However, it still managed to launch with an impressive 89% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Future plans
Creator's plans for expansion
Speaking to the Irish Mirror shortly after the show's release, Knight had revealed his plans for its expansion. He said, "It's like Peaky [Blinders]...it's going to be huge. We are going to do season two and three and four...we are going to do this all the way to the 1960s." However, it remains unclear how involved he will be in House of Guinness season two, as he is currently busy finishing the script for the next James Bond film.
Cast details
Cast of season 1
The first season of House of Guinness boasted an ensemble cast including Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and Fionn O'Shea as the main members of the Guinness family. Other notable actors in the series were James Norton, Niamh McCormack, Jack Gleeson, Seamus O'Hara, Michael McElhatton, David Wilmot, Dervla Kirwan, Danielle Galligan, and Ann Skelly.