Netflix renews 'House of Guinness' for Season 2

Future plans

Creator's plans for expansion

Speaking to the Irish Mirror shortly after the show's release, Knight had revealed his plans for its expansion. He said, "It's like Peaky [Blinders]...it's going to be huge. We are going to do season two and three and four...we are going to do this all the way to the 1960s." However, it remains unclear how involved he will be in House of Guinness season two, as he is currently busy finishing the script for the next James Bond film.