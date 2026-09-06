Netflix renews 'The Gentlemen' Season 3 as Horniman rises
Good news for fans: Netflix is bringing back The Gentlemen for a third season.
The show, created by Guy Ritchie, centers on Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who unexpectedly inherits both his family's estate and their secret marijuana empire.
After the intense Season Two finale, where Eddie steps fully into his crime boss role following his wife Bella's tragic death, the stakes are higher than ever.
James says filming starts pretty soon
Season Two wrapped with Eddie sparing his brother Freddy but making him take out Gospel John, hinting at a much darker path ahead.
Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) has also launched her own drug operation, setting up some serious power struggles.
While Netflix hasn't dropped an official plot yet, expect plenty of fallout from Freddy's betrayal.
Theo James says filming starts "pretty soon," so fans shouldn't have to wait long to see what happens next.