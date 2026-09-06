Netflix renews 'The Gentlemen' Season 3 as Horniman rises

Season Two wrapped with Eddie sparing his brother Freddy but making him take out Gospel John, hinting at a much darker path ahead.

Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) has also launched her own drug operation, setting up some serious power struggles.

While Netflix hasn't dropped an official plot yet, expect plenty of fallout from Freddy's betrayal.

Theo James says filming starts "pretty soon," so fans shouldn't have to wait long to see what happens next.