Netflix retitles film to 'Gajab Raat' after Brahmin backlash

Netflix just dropped a film originally called Ghooskhor Pandat, but after some backlash from the Brahmin community over the title, it's now officially Gajab Raat.

Director Ritesh Shah shared that the team quickly came up with alternative names to keep things respectful, and actor Manoj Bajpayee mentioned they'd already been thinking about other options even before things got heated.

Both say their main goal was making sure everyone could enjoy the movie without feeling offended: the story itself hasn't changed.