Netflix reveals $135B spending over decade supported about 425,000 jobs Entertainment May 12, 2026

Netflix has revealed it poured $135 billion into making movies and shows over the past decade, across more than 50 countries.

That spending didn't just mean new binge-worthy series: it helped create about 425,000 jobs and supported everyone from extras to caterers.

Their new site, "The Netflix Effect," even highlights wild stats like how South Korea saw a 25% jump in airline bookings and KPop Demon Hunters got more people learning Korean on Duolingo.