Netflix reveals $135B spending over decade supported about 425,000 jobs
Entertainment
Netflix has revealed it poured $135 billion into making movies and shows over the past decade, across more than 50 countries.
That spending didn't just mean new binge-worthy series: it helped create about 425,000 jobs and supported everyone from extras to caterers.
Their new site, "The Netflix Effect," even highlights wild stats like how South Korea saw a 25% jump in airline bookings and KPop Demon Hunters got more people learning Korean on Duolingo.
Netflix extends 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew'
After missing out on buying Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix is switching up its movie release game.
For the first time ever, they're giving Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Netflix's longest ever exclusive run in theaters, nearly two months.