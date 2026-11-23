Ishtiaq's novel first appeared in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being published as a book in 2013.

The author is known for her previous popular works, including Humsafar, Bin Roye and Yaqeen Ka Safar, which have also been adapted for Pakistani television.

The series boasts an ensemble cast including Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, Khushhal Khan, Nadia Jamil, and Omair Rana.