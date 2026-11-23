'Jo Bachay...': What to expect from Netflix's 1st Pakistani series
What's the story
Netflix is all set to premiere its first original series from Pakistan, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, on December 4. The romantic drama features a star-studded cast including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Ahad Raza Mir. The show is an adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's Urdu novel of the same name and was commissioned through Netflix's Middle East and North Africa division. It is directed and created by Momina Duraid.
Novel's history
About the author and previous adaptations
Ishtiaq's novel first appeared in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being published as a book in 2013.
The author is known for her previous popular works, including Humsafar, Bin Roye and Yaqeen Ka Safar, which have also been adapted for Pakistani television.
The series boasts an ensemble cast including Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, Khushhal Khan, Nadia Jamil, and Omair Rana.
Storyline
Plot of the series
The series reportedly follows Sikandar Sheryar, a 32-year-old Pakistani lawyer living in Rome who suffers from severe insomnia and nightmares due to a traumatic past.
His life changes when he meets Liza, an upbeat artist with a complicated family background.
Their bond helps her forget his past, but soon hidden truths about their pasts surface.
According to Netflix India's catalog, the show will also be available in India under the title All The Love Our Hearts Carry.