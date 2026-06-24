'I Will Find You' becomes Netflix's biggest 2026 series debut

Series synopsis

'I Will Find You': Plotline and cast

I Will Find You is based on Harlan Coben's 2023 novel of the same name. The story follows David Burroughs (Worthington), a father serving life imprisonment for murdering his son five years ago. Always having maintained his innocence, Burroughs's world turns upside down when his sister-in-law Rachel (Lower) brings evidence suggesting that the child might still be alive. This revelation leads him on a quest to uncover the truth, even if it means escaping from prison.