'I Will Find You' becomes Netflix's biggest 2026 series debut
What's the story
The mystery thriller series, I Will Find You, has become Netflix's biggest new series debut of 2026. The show, created by Robert Hull and starring Sam Worthington and Britt Lower among others, garnered 24 million views within its first four days of release. This viewership record is based on the English TV list for the week of June 15 to June 21.
Series synopsis
'I Will Find You': Plotline and cast
I Will Find You is based on Harlan Coben's 2023 novel of the same name. The story follows David Burroughs (Worthington), a father serving life imprisonment for murdering his son five years ago. Always having maintained his innocence, Burroughs's world turns upside down when his sister-in-law Rachel (Lower) brings evidence suggesting that the child might still be alive. This revelation leads him on a quest to uncover the truth, even if it means escaping from prison.
Collaboration success
Coben's continued partnership with Netflix
Coben's partnership with Netflix has been fruitful, with I Will Find You being his 13th series on the platform. The author expressed his satisfaction with this collaboration, stating, "Netflix jumped right on board. They've been a really wonderful partner." Other successful adaptations of his work include Run Away and Fool Me Once. After I Will Find You, Outlast (3.9 million views) and Sweet Magnolias 5 (3.5 million views) make up the top three spots.